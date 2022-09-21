Watch Now
Adopt a pet at a reduced cost from Oct 1-8 in Arizona

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees
Posted at 8:44 AM, Sep 21, 2022
BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for pets at eight Arizona shelters this October.

The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event takes place Oct. 1-8, 2022.

You can adopt a pet at a discounted price at the following shelters:

  1. Chino Valley Animal Shelter
  2. Maricopa County Animal Care and Control
  3. Humane Society of Sedona
  4. Arizona Animal Welfare League
  5. Arizona Humane Society
  6. Humane Society of Central Arizona
  7. Humane Society Of Yuma, Inc.
  8. Pinal County Animal Care and Control

These shelters are just a handful of the nearly 300 shelters offering reduced adoption fees across the country during this event.
If you're interested in adopting a pet from a specific shelter, be sure to contact the shelter to verify which animals are included in the deal and what days they are participating in the event.

