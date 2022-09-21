Adopt a pet at a reduced cost from Oct 1-8 in Arizona

BISSELL Pet Foundation is sponsoring a portion of adoption fees for pets at eight Arizona shelters this October.

The Fall National “Empty the Shelters” event takes place Oct. 1-8, 2022.

You can adopt a pet at a discounted price at the following shelters:



These shelters are just a handful of the nearly 300 shelters offering reduced adoption fees across the country during this event.

If you're interested in adopting a pet from a specific shelter, be sure to contact the shelter to verify which animals are included in the deal and what days they are participating in the event.