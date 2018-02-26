5 Target shopping hacks! How to hit the bargain bullseye

PHOENIX - Target. It's a happy place for so many of us right? But do you know how to get the most bang for your buck?

You know about the 5-percent savings using a REDcard and always check the app for Cartwheel deals right?

Did you know there are several other ways to save money?

The website Cheapism found 12 Target shopping hacks that could save you a bundle over time. Here are 5:

Target will price match. So say you swiped your card, took your goodies home and a few days later you see something you bought for a better price. Target will reimburse you for the difference if it's in the two-week window after your purchase.

And about those pesky plastic bags that you pile in your pantry. If you bring your own reusable bag, Target will pay you 5 cents for each reusable bag that you use.

When you're shopping, look the for the red sticker. Those are the clearance items. The lower right-hand corner will show you what the new price is, the lower left is what the price was.

You've seen the discount bins at the front of the store. This is a great place to pick up seasonal and back to school items. Everything is usually $5 or less.

Free shipping. Take advantage of it on Target.com by spending at least $35 or by using your REDcard.

Can't get enough Target hacks? Read the full 12 ways to save here.



