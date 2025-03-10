4 tips to save on a last-minute spring break getaway

Booking a last-minute spring break getaway? Here are some tips to save:
- Use a travel credit card: If you already have one, LendingTree recommends seeing if there are any deals through their loyalty program and checking if you have any unused points you can redeem.
- Be flexible: The site says you can find cheaper days flying on a Monday or Tuesday, compared to departing on a Friday or Saturday.
- Road trip instead: RVshare’s latest booking data ranks Las Vegas and Salt Lake City as some of the top spring break destinations, all within driving distance. According to AAA, gas prices are down 10 cents in Phoenix compared to this time last year.
- Do a staycation: RVshare ranks Phoenix as the leading spring break destination - so why go somewhere else when you might have everything you need right here?