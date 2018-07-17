One person is killed on Arizona roads every nine hours. Between speeding, impairment and a lack of seat-belt usage, so much of the problem seems preventable. ABC15 Arizona is Taking Action to make our roads safer and save lives. Story idea? Call 833-AZROADS or email roads@abc15.com.
Governor Ducey signs 'Pam's Law' to increase penalties for serious crashes
Pam's Law increases penalties for car crashes that cause serious physical injury or deaths.
Courts will also be able to suspend driving privileges for 180 days instead of up to 90 days for violations that result in injury, and up to a year instead of 180 days for violations that result in death. It also increases a cap on restitution from $10,000 to $100,000.
"A lot of people have asked me if this law is a vindication of my daughter's death and it's not," Kieran said while fighting back tears. "I'm doing what my daughter would expect."