Two detained after deaths of three cousins found dead in the West Valley

PHOENIX — Officials say at least two people have been detained in connection to the murder investigation of three cousins from Mexico, whose bodies were found in the West Valley.

Abimael Jimenez Morenos, 16, Isauro Martinez Dominguez, 21, and Herminio Perez Ramirez, 28, were found dead near 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane, south of Broadway Road, last month.

The victims were cousins from Oaxaca, Mexico. The three were reportedly driving to Wisconsin to live with relatives and start a better life, the family said. However, they didn't know what led to their deaths or who was responsible.

ABC15 was at the scene near 19th and Monroe streets late Wednesday morning when officials were combing a home and at least two people were detained by police. Officials could not confirm whether anyone had been arrested for the homicides.

Officials had asked the public for information in the killings and The Consulate General of Mexico in Phoenix previously said they were making sure a full-scale investigation be done.

The victims had obvious signs of trauma, Phoenix police said after the incident.

The family is working to bring the bodies of the slain cousins back home to Mexico.

The Christian band that Morenos played in for years is now fundraising to help with the family's funeral costs.