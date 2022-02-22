Phoenix PD investigating three bodies found near 99th and Southern avenues

PHOENIX — Phoenix police are investigating after three bodies were found in a vacant lot in south Phoenix.

At about 1:35 p.m. Sunday, Phoenix police were called to the area of 99th Avenue and Mobile Lane, south of Broadway Road, for reports of an injured person.

When officers arrived on the scene, they located the remains of three men with obvious signs of trauma.

Homicide detectives responded to the area and spoke with witnesses and processed the extensive crime scene.

The cause of death and the identities of the victims are pending the exams of the Medical Examiner's Office.

The investigation remains ongoing.

If anyone has further information, please contact the Phoenix Police Department or contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS/480-TESTIGO (Spanish) if you wish to remain anonymous.