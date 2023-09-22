Tonopah woman opens boutique showcasing authentic Mexican fashion

TONOPAH, AZ — From her Tonopah home, Lucia Madrid is showing off the colors and designs that fill her memories as a child in Sinaloa, Mexico.

Born and raised in Sinaloa until she was 12 years old, she says for her, these are not just a piece of clothing but memories of her past.

“It can literally take you back to your grandma's house, and watching her cook,” said Madrid.

Madrid says her childhood was filled with love, family and friends. Her mom was a teacher at the school she attended most of her life. But as she got older, the dangers of her hometown also became apparent when the family suddenly decided to flee to the United States.

“For my mom, it was definitely the violence, specifically for women, she said, 'I know my daughter's going to be beautiful and I’m scared for her,'” said Madrid. “They came here to give us a better opportunity.”

While difficult to leave so much behind, she vowed to take full advantage of the opportunity her family sacrificed so much to provide.

“I was able to have a career, I was able to go to college, I was able to serve, I’m able to be a mom now and own a house,” said Madrid.

For the former Army Combat Engineer, you can now add business owner to that list. Just last month, Lucia opened Con Amor Boutique, an online clothing and apparel boutique offering traditional Mexican fashion items handmade by artisans in Mexico.

“When you think of traditional Mexican embroidery clothing, it vibrant, it’s hey we’re here and we’re making a statement and we’re proud,” said Madrid.

She carries sandals, jewelry, dresses and more. Each piece is completely unique.

“It’s a lot of times where they are not paid enough for their work so that’s what I mean by ethical, and making sure we are not only helping the community here but in Mexico as well,” said Madrid.

The online boutique also carries more modern clothing items that still reflect the traditional style but for a younger audience. Her God is Good line of T-shirts and sweaters paying tribute to her upbringing within the Christian faith. It’s truly a full circle moment by honoring her culture and sharing it with the place she now calls home.

“You can do both, You can love your roots and you can love where you’re at now,” said Madrid.