WATCH: More Valley school districts turn to student bus-tracking programs

The Tolleson Union High School District just recently rolled out a new program for parents to help track where their students are when they ride the school bus.
Posted at 6:35 PM, Dec 21, 2023
Some parents in the past, especially when school starts, have concerns about their kids riding the bus where some are late for quite some time.

Other parents have concerns their kids may take the wrong bus or miss it altogether. Mesa Public Schools also plans to pilot a different program next semester.

