Tolleson students serve hundreds of community members on Thanksgiving

TOLLESON, AZ — The Tolleson Union High School cafeteria was filled with families on Thanksgiving morning.

Even though everyone sat separately, they’re collectively sharing one meal together on Thanksgiving. It’s a tradition that’s been going on for 39 years now.

Those serving the community? Dozens of students from seven different high schools in Tolleson.

“It feels good. It makes me feel a little tingly inside because you’re helping out,” said Yolanda Ibarra, a West Point High School senior.

Ibarra and other teens started working at 6 a.m. Thursday and helped in the days leading up to the holiday. Some of the students, with the help of adults, prepped food for the last few days. The Tolleson Service Committee has been helping put this event on for nearly four decades now.

“We're giving thanks to the people for their service all years long. This is a meal that's open to all. Not the poor, not the rich, everybody. We're trying to organize this so everyone can have a meal,” said Armando Morado, the president of the Tolleson Service Committee.

“It’s proud to see these kids are going to be our future. We're going to be the next kids of the generation,” said Santiago Lopez, a Tolleson Union High sophomore.

For some in the community, this event comes full circle. Mayor Juan Rodriguez remembers volunteering in his youth at the very event.

“The one thing that we never have is the lack of youth volunteers, that's part of the tradition. That's part of the fun, teaching our kids the traditions beyond the boundaries of the school district, beyond the boundaries of the city, giving back is not only a good thing to do but it's very necessary,” he said.

Around 1,700 meals were served Thursday. Some volunteers helped deliver the food to those who were homebound.