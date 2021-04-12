Watch
PD: Man suspected of shooting co-worker during argument at Fry's warehouse in Tolleson

Posted at 9:12 PM, Apr 11, 2021
TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson police are searching for a man suspected of shooting his co-worker during an argument at a Fry’s warehouse Sunday night.

Police say a dispute between an 18-year-old and a 21-year-old led to the shooting near 99th Avenue and Buckeye Road.

Officials say one man shot the other in the parking lot and fled the scene.

The victim was then transported to a nearby hospital in extremely critical condition.

Officers say the suspect is currently outstanding and the investigation is ongoing.

