Employee dies at JBS Tolleson meat processing facility, police investigation underway

TOLLESON, AZ — Tolleson Police Department says an investigation is underway after an employee died at the JBS Tolleson facility.

Officers were first called to the meat processing business near 91st and Buckeye avenues around 8:45 a.m. Wednesday for a report of an unresponsive employee.

The employee was pronounced dead at the scene despite efforts from police and fire officials.

The cause of death is under investigation.

No further information was immediately available.