Authorities investigating after woman dies near I-10 and 91st Avenue

Authorities are investigating after a woman died and a suspect was taken into custody on Interstate 10 near 91st Avenue in Tolleson Saturday night.

At around 10 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers and other agencies responded to a report of a person being shot in the area.

Authorities located a male suspect and a female victim who died due to her injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Avondale police said they have taken over the investigation as it is believed the initial incident happened somewhere in Avondale.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were provided.