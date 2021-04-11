Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsTolleson

Actions

Authorities investigating after woman dies near I-10 and 91st Avenue

items.[0].image.alt
ADOT
4_10_II0_incident.JPG
Posted at 8:51 AM, Apr 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-11 11:55:16-04

Authorities are investigating after a woman died and a suspect was taken into custody on Interstate 10 near 91st Avenue in Tolleson Saturday night.

At around 10 p.m., the Arizona Department of Public Safety said troopers and other agencies responded to a report of a person being shot in the area.

Authorities located a male suspect and a female victim who died due to her injuries.

The suspect was taken into custody.

Avondale police said they have taken over the investigation as it is believed the initial incident happened somewhere in Avondale.

An investigation remains ongoing.

No other details were provided.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Don't miss the 93rd Academy Awards LIVE on ABC15 Arizona Sunday, April 25 at 5 p.m.