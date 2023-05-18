Tolleson students play on their new 'field of dreams'

TOLLESON, AZ — Students at Arizona Desert Elementary are seeing their school in a whole new way as the final phase of a years-long construction project concluded with a ribbon cutting Thursday.

The students of the Tolleson community had plenty to smile about as the school year winds down.

For starters, part of their morning was outside of the classroom where they followed the sounds of their nationally recognized mariachi band.

They opened for Dr. Lupita Hightower, recently named Arizona Superintendent of the Year.

RELATED: Latina superintendents representing West Valley school district

More than 85% of the students in this district receive free or reduced school meals. Dr. Hightower believes that shouldn’t keep her students from having what other schools have.

“There’s a saying around the district that Hightower loves green grass. Why do some kids have green grass and others don’t have green grass? So now they get green grass,” said Dr. Hightower with a smile on her face.

That green grass is part of the finishing touches for millions of dollars in school upgrades that included new classroom spaces, a gym and something Arizona Desert Elementary has never had before — a field for students to play baseball and soccer on.

Jacob, a 4th grader, was among the students who helped break it in. He said he was “kind of surprised, they’re starting to make the field like the other schools.”

Dalia, the student council president, listed off several ideas she hopes to leave behind for how she feels the fields can best be used.

The possibilities are endless for this field of dreams — green grass for all.

“It’s important because our kids deserve the best, the best teachers the best instruction the best facilities,” she said.