Two people dead after shooting outside of Surprise QuikTrip store early Monday

SURPRISE, AZ — Two people have died after a shooting outside of a Surprise convenience store early Monday morning, police say.

The incident occurred around 5 a.m. at the QuikTrip location near Loop 303 and Bell Road.

Surprise police say two people with gunshot wounds were found outside of a vehicle at the scene. Both were pronounced dead.

"There are no outstanding suspect(s), and there is no threat to the surrounding area," police say.

No further information was immediately available. The investigation is ongoing.

We're bringing you the latest details on this incident on ABC15 Mornings and will update this story when more information is available.