Two killed, others injured in wrong-way crash in Surprise

Posted at 10:13 AM, May 18, 2022
SURPRISE, AZ — Two people are dead after a wrong-way crash in Surprise Tuesday night.

Around 9 p.m., crews with the Surprise Fire Department and Maricopa County Sheriff's Office were called to Sun Valley Parkway at mile marker 131, west of Loop 303, for reports of a crash.

When they arrived they located a crash involving multiple vehicles caused by a driver who was traveling in the wrong direction, according to officials with the Surprise Fire and Medical Department.

The wrong-way driver was pronounced dead at the scene and has been identified as an adult male. Three others were taken to the hospital where officials say a passenger in one of the other vehicles, an adult male, later died.

The other two patients are said to have non-life-threatening injuries.

No other details have been provided.

This wrong-way crash marks the 11th incident on a Valley freeway or highway that ABC15 has recorded this year.

