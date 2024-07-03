Surprise police investigating shooting at house party overnight near Loop 303 and Cactus Road

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries at a house party late Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to the scene in a neighborhood near Loop 303 and Cactus Road around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Officials say a group of young people between the ages of 14 and 20 were attending a house party at the time of the shooting and witnessed the incident.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police say a 19-year-old suspect who left the scene before officers arrived is now in custody.

The suspect is said to have previous weapons-related offenses.

No further information was immediately available.

