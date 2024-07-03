Watch Now
Surprise police investigating shooting at house party overnight near Loop 303 and Cactus Road

Multiple young people were witnesses, police say
Surprise police say one person was shot at a home late Tuesday night.
Posted at 7:49 AM, Jul 03, 2024

SURPRISE, AZ — Surprise police are investigating a shooting that left a man with serious injuries at a house party late Tuesday night.

Officers were first called to the scene in a neighborhood near Loop 303 and Cactus Road around 10 p.m. for a reported shooting. When officers arrived, they found one person with multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim, only identified as a man, was taken to a hospital in serious condition.

Officials say a group of young people between the ages of 14 and 20 were attending a house party at the time of the shooting and witnessed the incident.

It's unclear what led to the shooting, but police say a 19-year-old suspect who left the scene before officers arrived is now in custody.

The suspect is said to have previous weapons-related offenses.

No further information was immediately available.

ABC15 will bring you updates as soon as they come into our newsroom.

