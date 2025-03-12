Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsSurprise News

Actions

Surprise police can access Dysart Unified School District cameras during emergencies

Other cities around the Valley have similar agreements
Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Dysart Unified schools
Posted
and last updated

SURPRISE, AZ — The Surprise Police Department now has access to Dysart Unified School District cameras in the event of emergencies on school campuses.

"The Surprise Police Department now has the ability to remotely access cameras on all Dysart school campuses, allowing them to view live video during potential emergency situations, and providing first responders real-time information when responding to incidents," school district officials said Wednesday.

The police department said its utilization of cameras and new technologies is part of its "commitment to making Surprise an even safer place to live, work and enjoy."

Additionally, the district partners with the cities of El Mirage and Surprise to have School Resource Officers and School Safety Officers on school campuses during school hours.

Null

Do you have a concern in your community or a news tip? We want to hear from you!

Connect with us: share@abc15.com

Facebook | Instagram | YouTube

Other cities around the Valley also have agreements with police departments, including Mesa Public Schools, which allows camera access to Mesa Police Department.

ABC15 reported late last year that the district partnered with the City of Mesa to allow the police department to quickly access their security cameras only when there’s an emergency.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen