Surprise police can access Dysart Unified School District cameras during emergencies

SURPRISE, AZ — The Surprise Police Department now has access to Dysart Unified School District cameras in the event of emergencies on school campuses.

"The Surprise Police Department now has the ability to remotely access cameras on all Dysart school campuses, allowing them to view live video during potential emergency situations, and providing first responders real-time information when responding to incidents," school district officials said Wednesday.

The police department said its utilization of cameras and new technologies is part of its "commitment to making Surprise an even safer place to live, work and enjoy."

Additionally, the district partners with the cities of El Mirage and Surprise to have School Resource Officers and School Safety Officers on school campuses during school hours.

Other cities around the Valley also have agreements with police departments, including Mesa Public Schools, which allows camera access to Mesa Police Department.

ABC15 reported late last year that the district partnered with the City of Mesa to allow the police department to quickly access their security cameras only when there’s an emergency.