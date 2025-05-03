PD: 3-year-old girl shot in Surprise neighborhood, man arrested

SURPRISE, AZ — A young girl is in critical condition after a shooting in a Surprise neighborhood Thursday evening.

Just after 6:30 p.m., officers were first called to a neighborhood near 184th Avenue and Bell Road for reports of a man acting erratically.

Police officials say the man, 48-year-old Dariusz Modrzejewski, called 9-1-1 and made threatening statements about harming his family.

Surprise police and SWAT team members arrived at the home and set up a perimeter around the area.

David Scozzari

At one point, officers heard a gunshot from inside the home. They then forced entry and found a three-year-old girl with a gunshot wound.

She was rushed to a nearby ambulance and taken to a hospital, where she remains in critical condition, according to Surprise PD.

Modrzejewski was taken into custody without incident.

The relationship between the girl and Modrzejewski is unclear at this time.

He has been booked into jail to face several charges, including aggravated assault.

ABC15 is working to get more information and will update this story when it becomes available.