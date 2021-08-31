National developer breaks ground on hybrid healthcare facility in Surprise

SURPRISE, AZ — A national health care developer has started work on its first project in the Phoenix market with a new hybrid facility in Surprise, a fast-growing suburb of northwest Phoenix.

The $6.5 million provider-based emergency room and urgent care facility, HonorHealth Prasada, will be a 12,000-square-foot space with full X-ray and CT scan capabilities, including a trauma room and exam suites. It's expected to provide about 30 to 40 jobs.

Anchor Health Properties, a health care real estate developer, and JE Dunn Construction broke ground on the southeast corner of Loop 303 and Waddell Road, which is adjacent to new restaurant developments and a new Costco on Waddell Road.

Anchor Health Properties is developing the facility in partnership with Intuitive Health and HonorHealth, which has multiple hospitals and centers across the Phoenix metro. It will sit within the Prasada master-planned community, which is being developed in partnership between Macerich Development, WDP Partners and RED Development and marketed as 3,355 acres.

