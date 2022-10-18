Candidate for Maricopa Co. Community College District seat arrested for public sexual indecency

SURPRISE, AZ — A candidate for a Maricopa County Community College District seat was arrested for alleged public sexual indecency.

On October 4, an officer with the Maricopa County Colleges Police Department observed a pickup truck in the parking lot at Rio Salado College Surprise.

According to a police report, when the officer approached the front passenger door window he witnessed Randy Kaufman touching himself inappropriately.

The officer reported that, when this happened, he witnessed a person riding a bicycle nearby, as well as children playing in a schoolyard less than 200 feet away.

The officer then commanded Kaufman to exit the truck. When he got out he reportedly said, "I'm Sorry. I f***ed up. I'm really stressed."

A spokesperson for the district said, "MCCCD will not provide comment as we do not comment on pending litigation."

Kaufman is a candidate for the Maricopa County Community College governing board. He was previously employed with the Arizona Department of Corrections for more than two decades.

The Republican Party of Arizona released the following statement:

Every American citizen has the right to fair treatment throughout the judicial system. The Republican Party of Arizona respects due process and the Consitution. We support Mr. Kaufman's decision to suspend his campaign.

ABC15 has reached out to Randy Kaufman for comment on the incident and will update the story accordingly.