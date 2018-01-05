Trump Administration takes aim at marijuana laws, causes confusion in Arizona

PHOENIX - U.S. Attorney General Jeff Sessions’ decision to rescind an Obama-era memo, directing the Department of Justice (in most cases) not to interfere with state marijuana laws, is creating confusion in Arizona.

“It makes me kind of fearful of what the future holds,” said Anthony Harrington, CEO of Allgreens Dispensary in Sun City.

“What we’re doing here is state protected,” he said. “We’re paying our taxes, we’re law abiding citizens but, unfortunately, through the federal government we’re still seen as an illegal entity.”

Sessions new stance allows federal prosecutors in states where marijuana is legal — medically or recreationally — to decide how and when to enforce federal laws that prohibit it. A separate congressional amendment that restricts the federal government from interfering with medical marijuana programs is set to expire on January 19.

Safer Arizona, a political action committee working to get recreational marijuana on the November ballot, issued a statement to ABC15:

The US federal government is once again proving its disdain for the will of the American people and opting instead for Government policy based on fear mongering and reefer madness hysteria and continuing the oppression of cannabis consumers and the plant itself instead of supporting freedom and justice for all.

The organization said its mission remains the same to “decriminalize and legalize cannabis in Arizona to heal our state, our people and our economy no matter the rhetoric or threats coming from Jeff Sessions.”