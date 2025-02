SUN CITY, AZ — One person is dead after a house fire in Sun City Saturday night.

The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says they were called to the area near 99th Avenue and Thunderbird Boulevard for the reported fire just after 8 p.m.

They say as Phoenix firefighters worked to put out the flames, they found the body of an adult inside the home.

That person has not yet been identified.

The cause of the fire is not yet known, but MCSO is investigating.