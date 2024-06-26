Man accused of killing ex-wife, mother-in-law in Sun City

SUN CITY, AZ — A man is facing charges after being accused of a double murder in Sun City.

Just after 3 a.m. Tuesday, the Maricopa County Sheriff's Office received an emergency call for a service at an apartment complex near 111th and Grand avenues.

When deputies arrived they located two women with gunshot wounds inside an upstairs unit.

One of the women died at the scene and another was taken to a hospital where she later died.

According to court paperwork, while on the way to the hospital, the woman identified her shooter as her ex-husband, Robert McGrath who lived in El Mirage.

The woman who died at the scene was identified as the suspect's mother-in-law.

While investigating, detectives gathered evidence that also led them to believe the suspect was McGrath.

He was located at his El Mirage residence and taken into custody.

He has been booked into the Maricopa County Jail and is facing several charges including, 1st-degree murder, burglary, assault with a deadly weapon and more.