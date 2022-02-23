Residents share concerns after three bodies found in west Phoenix

PHOENIX — A mystery remains after the bodies of three men were found in a field not far from a neighborhood in west Phoenix.

Only one street divides the field where the bodies were found to a subdivision where many families live with small children.

For many, not knowing what happened is un-nerving.

George Zak walked ABC15 along a dirt path Tuesday to the area where, he says, the bodies of three men were discovered by investigators.

"The sad thing is, you know, we moved out here for the view. It used to be really quiet out here,” said Zak.

Zak's cell phone video shows how the field looked Sunday afternoon.

"I don't want to get too close, man. That kind of stuff just kind of gets to you,” added Zak.

Zak and Ray Castaneda say their families were the first two living in this west Phoenix neighborhood.

"This is a family community. We have a lot of children playing in the area and, all of a sudden less than 100 feet away, finding bodies is kind of scary,” said Castaneda.

He, too, is concerned.

"It's really bad. I mean, you know, they were someone else's husbands, probably fathers to someone else, brothers? We don't know,” added Castaneda.

Castaneda is now looking into buying home security cameras.

"It would have been great to have something like that for police to have clues on where to start their investigation. But, we did not have it. So, we are planning to do it,” added Castaneda.

Phoenix police confirmed the discovery of the bodies, but have not yet said how the bodies got there.

It's also unclear how the men died and if investigators have leads on who killed them.