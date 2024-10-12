WATCH: Students rally behind Peoria teacher diagnosed with cancer

PEORIA, AZ — Kriston Poe is a teacher and culinary instructor at Liberty High School in Peoria, and she was diagnosed with cancer. Upon hearing the news, many of her students and even their parents, came out to show their support by sharing their stories and holding up signs at the Liberty High School Homecoming game.

Jack Thompson said, "I can speak for the C-CAP team and for a lot of the students. The majority of the people in those stands probably know her and they have definitely made an impact on her for sure."

Jeremiah Istarte fondly remembered, "It was my 8th grade year touring the campus for new freshman and she was just really welcoming, and I showed her some of the things I’d been preparing. She was so passionate like, 'Oh I can’t wait to see you in the upcoming school year!' Just immediately since I first met her like open arms, very accepting."

Easton Presmyk shared, "I feel like she’s done so much for me that it’s my turn to try and give back to her, I want to show her that what she’s done for me is worth something. And it meant something."

Watch the video in the player above to hear more about what Poe's students had to say about her.

An online fundraiser has been set up to help pay for medical costs.