Veterans celebrate in a special way in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Veterans Day festivities started early at the Rio Vista Community Park in Peoria.

The day kicked off with a flyover and was followed by the unveiling of 37 names added to the Veterans Memorial Wall, bringing the total to 389 names.

Then it ultimately ended in the Adaptive Veterans Ride, where veterans gathered to mark the day with a beautiful ride.

“Anybody that wants to ride, we ride,” Tony Brown told ABC15.

Brown is the co-founder of Therapy Rider’s. “It’s disabled, vets, family and friends riding group,” he said.

He served with the U.S. Army for about five years.

“I was 1st Infantry Division, so I trained a lot. It was hard,” Brown added.

Brown got hurt while serving in Germany, and he says the bike he rode has changed his ability to move.

“Started out riding a mile. A mile went to three miles. Three miles went to five. My personal best is 72 miles,” he told ABC15.

He says when he rides, it feels like he's in another world.

“I don’t know how to explain it, but it’s something about getting on this bike. The pain just seems to go away and you’re able to just ride,” Brown added.

Toni Wallis is also a U.S. Army veteran and comes from a family who has also served.

“This is my first ride with this group,” she told us.

Wallis says, before riding, she used to really struggle with pain and PTSD.

“I function better today than I’ve done in the past. It’s freeing. There’s nothing going on in here except for the breeze going by. The ups and downs of the ride. The shifting of the gears,” she added.

This ride was made possible through a partnership between the City of Peoria Adaptive Recreation Programs and Arizona Disabled Sports.

“There’s no disabilities. There’s no anybody better than the other. You know, we’re all equal,” said Wallis.

It’s a ride that gives veterans an opportunity to move, heal, and enjoy a day dedicated to them-- to their bravery and their service.

“We did it for our freedom. For everybody’s freedom,” said Wallis.

“Let’s go for another ride,” added Brown as he reached the finished line.