PEORIA, AZ — Two individuals are in critical condition after a shooting near 83rd and Olive avenues in Peoria.

The incident occurred around 8 p.m. Monday night, when crews were called to a residence in the area, according to Peoria police.

Officials located two adults with gunshot wounds at the scene.

Both were transported to local hospitals in critical condition.

Police believe this is an isolated incident and no suspects are outstanding.

Peoria police are investigating the incident.