TMZ: 'ALF' actor Benji Gregory dies in Peoria at age 46

PEORIA, AZ — Child actor Benji Gregory, best known for his role on the TV show "ALF" reportedly died last month in Peoria, according to a report from TMZ.

Gregory was 46 years old.

According to the entertainment news website, Gregory's family says he was found dead in a vehicle outside of a bank. TMZ also says his dog was found dead in the vehicle with him.

Family believes the incident may have been related to the heat.

Gregory played Brian Tanner on “ALF" in the late 1980s.

Fans of the late star have been sharing condolences on his social media pages.

His death remains under investigation and the Maricopa County Medical Examiner says his cause of death has not yet been officially determined.