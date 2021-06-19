TIMELINE: How 90-minute shooting spree across West Valley unfolded

Shooting incident #1 At 6:15 p.m. on Wednesday, June 16 (the day before the string of shootings in the West Valley), a man called 911 from the parking lot of Circle K, near Olive and 95th avenues, and said a man in a white Volkswagen pointed a gun at him. The victim told police that he was talking to his wife and laughing and thinks the suspect may have thought he was laughing at him. The suspect then chambered a bullet and pointed a gun at the victim. Both the victim and suspect left Circle K in separate vehicles and were driving in the same direction along Olive Avenue. Near 99th and Olive avenues, the suspect made a U-Turn and then pointed an assault rifle outside his driver's side window. The victim, fearing he was going to get shot, ducked and thought he heard glass break. The victim was on the phone with police dispatch, who also heard the sound of a gunshot, police said. Documents say that the victim did not think his vehicle was struck and no projectile strikes were found on his vehicle. The victim was unharmed.

–––––

Ammunition is purchased On June 17 at 11 a.m., the suspect left his house with an AR-15 rifle and went to an unknown car wash on Bell Road. The suspect told police that an unknown man followed him into the car wash and pointed a gun at him. The suspect told police that at this moment he realized he did not have ammunition with him. At some point, the suspect went to Cabela’s and bought four boxes of ammunition for his rifle.

––––

Shooting incident #2 On June 17 at 11:07 a.m., the Peoria Police Department received multiple 911 calls about a shooting near 103rd Avenue and Northern. A woman was found with shrapnel injuries to her arm, stomach, and head. The woman’s vehicle had projectile strikes in the windshield and driver’s side door. The woman said she was driving on Glen Harbor Blvd. when she heard three gunshots. She looked up and saw a white SUV. She was treated by paramedics and released. Her three-year-old daughter was in the passenger side passenger seat and injured.

Shooting incident #3 On June 17 at 11:27 a.m., there were reports of a shooting on the Loop 101 near Thunderbird Road. At the time, Peoria police did not know the call was related to the shooting spree. DPS responded and did not locate a vehicle or victim. At 2:18 p.m., Peoria police found a male victim dead from a gunshot wound in a red Toyota pickup truck in a canal off the freeway.

––––

Shooting incident #4 Two shootings occurred at this location at about the same time. #1 On June 17, at 11:39 a.m., a Peoria Police Officer noticed a driver with a shattered rear window and hazard lights on. The woman told police that she heard a “loud noise” and her rear window shattered. Police found projectile fragments damaged the window, back seat, and interior headliner. The woman was not hurt. #2 At the same time as the incident above, another shooting was reported in the area with two victims. A man told police he and his adult daughter were driving along 110th Avenue when the suspect in a white SUV began shooting at them. He said the driver fired three shots. One of the bullets went through the driver's door and struck the woman in the leg. The man had minor shrapnel injuries. Both of them went to the hospital and were released with minor injuries. Two .223 caliber shell cases were found at the scene.

––––

Shooting incident #5 On June 17 at 11:45 a.m., Surprise police received calls about two separate shootings in the area. A male victim was walking on the sidewalk when the driver in a white SUV shot at him. The victim was not shot. The victim returned fire with his handgun. In the same area, a male victim was driving westbound on Bell Road when a man in a white SUV fired “several rounds” at his vehicle. The victim was struck by shrapnel. Two projectiles were found in the back of the victim’s truck.

––––

Shooting incident #6 MCSO responds to reports of a shooting near Bell Road and El Mirage Road. Three people were driving in a red Toyota Sienna van when the driver of a white SUV began shooting at them. A projectile went through the vehicle from the driver side to the passenger side. While still under investigation, this incident is “believed to be related.”

––––

Shooting incident #7 On June 17 at noon, three people who were driving southbound on the Loop 303 in a red SUV and heard 3-5 gunshots. The driver’s side window and rear window shattered. Glass shrapnel injured two of the women.

––––