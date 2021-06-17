1 killed, 3 others shot and 9 more injured in West Valley shooting spree, police say

SURPRISE, AZ — Over the span of 90 minutes, a man with a gun fired bullets at multiple people -- seemingly at random -- in several cities in the West Valley, leaving one person dead and 12 others injured, police said.

The alleged gunman was taken into custody around 12:30 p.m. on Thursday, and police believe he acted alone. He was not identified and a motive was not immediately known, police said.

In total, four people were shot, one fatally, and nine others suffered various injuries in at least eight separate drive-by shootings that happened in Glendale, Peoria, Surprise, and along the West Valley freeways.

Not all of the victims were shot. Some suffered other injuries, such as shrapnel from broken glass, related to a car crash, according to Brandon Sheffert, public information officer for the Peoria Police Department, the agency leading the investigation.

Surprise police, Glendale police, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office, FBI, and ATF are also assisting with the investigations.

Police have not yet realized the identities of any of the victims involved.

Police said a weapon was found in the suspect's vehicle.

Anyone with information or who has been unable to get in contact with a family member or friend is asked to contact Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS, Sheffert said.

WHAT WE KNOW ABOUT THE SHOOTINGS

Police have not released specifics on where all eight shootings took place, though they said an update with more information was expected to be released late Thursday.

The first shooting was reported near 103rd Avenue and Northern Avenue.

Another shooting was reported in Surprise, near 115th Avenue and Bell Road, where two people were shot.

DPS was also investigating a vehicle that was reportedly shot near the Loop 303 and El Mirage Road.

At 99th Avenue and Northern Avenue, a woman was shot.

Officers responded to reports of a car off the freeway at Loop 101 and Thunderbird, where they found an adult dead from a gunshot wound.

A spokesperson for Banner Health confirmed to ABC15 Thursday afternoon that they received a total of nine patients at three of their hospitals related to the shootings.

ROAD CLOSURES DUE TO THE INVESTIGATION

Due to the investigation, several streets and roadways are closed.

There are many road closures in the Peoria area due to a police investigation. Sections of Loop 101, Loop 303, and Bell Road are closed. Happy Valley, Grand, 83rd Ave, Thunderbird and Northern have significant delays.

There is no estimated time to reopen the freeway.#phxtraffic #Loop101 pic.twitter.com/qrURZZg3sh — Arizona DOT (@ArizonaDOT) June 17, 2021

Around 12:30 p.m., Surprise police said in a tweet that they were investigating an "active police situation" and shooting near 115th Avenue and Bell. About 45 minutes later, police said officers made a traffic stop on the alleged suspect's vehicle and detained one person.

Police said crew with the Surprise Fire Department recognized the vehicle and contacted authorities.

In a tweet, Arizona Governor Doug Ducey offered his support to Peoria officials.

“We are maintaining close contact with Peoria officials today following the shootings & we will continue to monitor the situation closely. Arizona’s prayers are with those injured, & our condolences go to the loved ones of the individual whose life was taken by this tragic act. I’ve been in touch with @MayorCCarlat and offered our full support.”

