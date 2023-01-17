Watch Now
Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

Police say the teen is expected to survive.
Posted at 5:47 PM, Jan 16, 2023
A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon.

Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect at this time.

