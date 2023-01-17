Teenager in hospital after shooting near 75th Ave and Deer Valley Rd

A teenager was taken to a hospital after a shooting in Peoria, Monday afternoon.

Peoria police say the teen is expected to survive, only suffering non-life-threatening injuries.

#NOW: @PeoriaPoliceAZ are investigating a shooting in the 21400 block of North 79th Drive near Joedad Terrace. Investigators tell @abc15 a 17 year old is hurt, but expected to survive. pic.twitter.com/iTcwTcPnqu — Venton Blandin (@VentonBlandinTV) January 16, 2023

It happened near 75th Avenue and Deer Valley Road.

It is unknown what led to the shooting.

The investigation remains ongoing.

Police did not provide any information on a suspect at this time.