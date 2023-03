PEORIA, AZ — A 16-year-old has life-threatening injuries after a crash in Peoria Thursday morning.

Peoria Fire Medical Department says emergency crews found the teen near 98th Avenue and Deer Valley Road around 7 a.m.

The teen was reportedly struck by a vehicle before being taken to the hospital for treatment.

It’s unclear whether the vehicle that hit the victim stayed at the scene or what led to the crash.

Stay with ABC15 for updates on this developing story.