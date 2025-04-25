Sensory Day: sharing joy and life lessons inside and outside the classroom

PEORIA, AZ — We all remember those "field day" experiences from elementary school, and there's one school in the West Valley that's working to make it more inclusive so that everyone feels part of the fun.

Special Education teacher Angel Aro, who works at Ira A. Murphy Elementary School, part of the Peoria Unified School District, reached out to ABC15 to tell us all about his school's "Sensory Day."

The goal is simple: create an environment where students of all abilities feel included and can thrive - and most importantly, have a little fun in the process!

It's taking place Friday and will include activities like cornhole, obstacle courses, and even a dance party.

And new this year, Aro says they've decided to include students of all abilities, hoping to bridge the gap for these students and create some lasting friendships.

"I'm hoping since we have so many kids being involved within this that we are creating more of these relationships that you don't notice the difference," says Aro. "We're all here learning, we're all here for the same purpose, and we're all friends...What I would love to see as an educator here is other schools with specialized programs doing the same thing."

In total, about a hundred students will be taking part in Friday's activities.