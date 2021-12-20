Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Police searching for missing disabled woman last seen in Peoria

items.[0].image.alt
Peoria Police Department
269714076_279076834264639_6696260652665004806_n.jpg
Posted at 9:16 PM, Dec 19, 2021
and last updated 2021-12-19 23:18:09-05

PEORIA, AZ — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing disabled woman who was last seen in Peoria Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, police say 19-year-old Erica Monaco, left her home near 67th and Peoria avenues at around 5 p.m.

Monaco was expected to return home at 7 p.m. but never returned. She reportedly went for a walk in the neighborhood but has not been located by officers and staff.

Police say Monaco has developmental and psychiatric disabilities and a seizure disorder, which she takes medication for and has not taken.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, scrub-type black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Monaco does not have a cell phone or any additional items with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peoria Police Department.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tomorrow night at 6 on ABC15

Minnesota Vikings battle Chicago Bears tomorrow night at 6 on ABC15