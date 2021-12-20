Police searching for missing disabled woman last seen in Peoria

PEORIA, AZ — Authorities are asking for the public's help to locate a missing disabled woman who was last seen in Peoria Sunday night.

In a Facebook post, police say 19-year-old Erica Monaco, left her home near 67th and Peoria avenues at around 5 p.m.

Monaco was expected to return home at 7 p.m. but never returned. She reportedly went for a walk in the neighborhood but has not been located by officers and staff.

Police say Monaco has developmental and psychiatric disabilities and a seizure disorder, which she takes medication for and has not taken.

She is described as 5 feet 5 inches tall, weighs 160 pounds, with blond hair and blue eyes. She was last seen wearing a black hooded sweatshirt, scrub-type black pants, and white tennis shoes.

Monaco does not have a cell phone or any additional items with her.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Peoria Police Department.