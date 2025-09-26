Peoria students compete in electrical skills challenge, preparing for high-demand careers

PEORIA, AZ — High school students in Peoria are learning valuable trade skills that could lead directly to well-paying careers as electricians.

Dozens of Peoria Unified students participated in an Electrical Skills Challenge at Lowe's on Thursday, where they put their classroom learning to the test by wiring residential and commercial lighting fixtures.

Entry-level construction students were tasked with wiring residential lights, while upperclassmen took on the more complex challenge of wiring commercial lighting systems.

