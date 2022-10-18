Peoria small businesses adjust amid inflation

Among the top key issues this election cycle Arizona is inflation.

At every turn, living in the Valley has become overwhelmingly expensive for basic needs. In Peoria, some small business owners are making the adjustments needed to keep businesses open.

Don’s NY Pizza owner, Joe, says you can’t skimp on quality.

“I can buy pepperoni for $55 but mine is like almost 100,” he said.

These days affording or even finding quality ingredients have become a challenge amid inflation.

For example the oven, which is the pulse of any pizza joint, Joe says the natural gas used to operate it cost 40% more these days.

The popular pizza pairing of wings is costing him 35% more.

And containers aren’t always easy to find.

Even salad has increased.

“Lettuce. Usually $20-$30 a case, it’s been $60 plus a case. Usually, you’re like, ‘I just want a salad, why did you go up 50 cents or a dollar on a salad?’ Well, the lettuce went up double,” he said.

A look at inflation’s impact in Peoria, the average home value is over $485K today. That’s an over 11% increase since this time last year, according to Zillow.

Rent has shot up 3.5% statewide. In Peoria rent has increased 7.5%, according to apartmentlist.com

Gas prices have taken Stephen Johannes’ towing business for a ride.

“It’s discouraging honestly, I won’t go out there and do as much work honestly,” said Johannes.

Monday’s average for a gallon of unleaded in Peoria is $4.78.

A month ago, it was $4.07 according to triple A.

Stephen’s trucks take diesel, which has typically been north of $5 a gallon these days.

So, he had to adjust his business plan.

“We won’t take calls over 50 miles because it’s not worth it for us. Because the diesel prices are so high. We’re averaging $5.19 a gallon right now. And with four trucks we’ve got 50-gallon tanks at 7 miles a gallon,” he said.

These small businesses owners don’t want to but they’re left no choice but to pass costs on to customers.