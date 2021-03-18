Peoria PD: Pedestrian hit, killed while crossing street near 91st and Olive avenues

PEORIA, AZ — A pedestrian died after getting struck in Peoria Wednesday night.

Officers say preliminary information indicated the pedestrian was crossing Olive Avenue at 91st Avenue and was not in a crosswalk when he was hit.

Investigators say the victim, identified as an adult man, was crossing midblock when he got hit by a tow truck with a full sized bus in tow.

The truck was stopped at a red light on eastbound Olive Avenue when police say the victim walked between the truck and the bus it was towing.

At that moment, the light turned green and the driver proceeded and the pedestrian was run over by the bus that was attached.

The pedestrian died at the scene and the driver remained on scene, according to Peoria Police Sergeant Brandon Sheffert.

So far no charges or citations have been filed.