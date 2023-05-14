Peoria Martial Arts Studio hosts free self-defense class for women

Two weeks ago, 29-year-old Lauren Heike was murdered while she was walking on a trail near her home. The murder was a reminder of why many stay on high alert when out in public.

“It’s scary, you know you’re scared to go to the grocery store by yourself,” Lynne Shelton said. “I have two small kids and it scares me to bring them with me, because if something happens, I would hate for something to happen to them too.”

Howard Munding owns Peoria Championship Martial Arts. The business aims to equip the community with the skills to protect themselves.

On Saturday, Munding offered a free women’s self-defense course.

“According to the FBI statistics, Arizona has 20% higher violent crimes than the rest of the nation on average and 47 % of those are against women,” Munding said.

He teaches Krav Maga training — combat training that focuses on simple, instinctual moves.

“The time to prepare or take a self-defense class is not when you’re being attacked, it’s beforehand,” Munding said.

Regardless of a person’s physical ability, Munding said basic protection skills and awareness are crucial to staying safe.

“When we walk out of here right now, we have to protect ourselves with what God gave us,” Munding said. “This is what I’ve got to work with. So, we need to know how to work with that.”

Shelton hopes she never has to use any of her new knowledge, but will be prepared if she has to.

“I’m ready to be able to defend myself and speak for other women and be a part of a big community where we’re all helping each other,” Shelton said.

Peoria Championship Martial Arts offers similar courses throughout the year.