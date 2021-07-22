Peoria company turns monsoon storm-damaged trees into masterpieces

PEORIA, AZ — Trees often serve as living monuments, but what do you do when one comes down?

We see it often with our monsoon storms: fierce winds and heavy rains uprooting the largest of trees, leaving behind a mess that you usually must pay someone to clean up.

A Peoria company offers a service that is not only free but also keeps storm-damaged trees out of landfills.

"We are able to just pick it up right off the ground and mitigate any further damage of the landscaping," said Philip Glassmeyer, owner of Apple Blossom Woodworks.

The company has its own logging trailer to recover large trees. Glassmeyer said the truck is unique in the southwest because few companies in the region have one. From dining tables to beds, dressers to countertops, the lumber is then turned into one-of-a-kind furniture.

"It’s always fun to hear the big reveal. They walk in and they say, 'I love it,'" Glassmeyer said. "That’s one of our great privileges."

Glassmeyer got his start in this industry, in part, because it pained him to see downed trees sent to the landfill. The lumber they bring in is milled and kiln-dried right at their Peoria shop near 91st Avenue and Bell Road. Some of the species of trees they use include Acacia, Mesquite, Ash, Indian Rosewood, Pecan, Pistachio, and Carob.

"We really want the big stuff. We can take it in lengths of 8, 10, 12 feet," he said.

Glassmeyer knows that losing a tree that has been there for decades can bring a sense of loss. It is because of that sentimental struggle that Apple Blossom Woodworks will make furniture from the lumber at a discount, essentially giving it new life. If you don't know what you want to be made, the design center can help.

If you have a downed tree from storms, a construction project, or would like a tree hauled away, you can call the shop at 623-226-4901 to see if it can be repurposed.