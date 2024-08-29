Pedestrian killed, another hurt after vehicle crash at 35th and Peoria avenues

PHOENIX — One person is dead and another is injured after a crash at a Phoenix intersection sent one of the vehicles onto a nearby sidewalk.

At around noon Thursday, emergency crews were called to the area of 35th and Peoria avenues for reports of a crash with injured pedestrians.

When Phoenix police and fire crews arrived they located two adults who had serious injuries. One of them died at the scene while the second person was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries, according to police officials.

Investigators say two vehicles collided and one vehicle struck multiple pedestrians after it went off the road.

No other details have been released.

An investigation remains ongoing.