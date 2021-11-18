Watch
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

Man ramming pole, police vehicle shot by Peoria officers

items.[0].videoTitle
The shooting occurred near 75th and Peoria avenues after a man was reportedly striking a pole with his own vehicle repeatedly before ramming a police vehicle.
Posted at 4:39 AM, Nov 18, 2021
and last updated 2021-11-18 06:43:23-05

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, leaving a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle in Peoria for an undisclosed reason, but the driver failed to yield, and eventually, officers stopped pursuing the driver.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to the area of 75th and Peoria avenues where the same driver was seen intentionally ramming his vehicle into a pole.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver rammed a police vehicle, leading to the shooting involving an officer.

The driver was struck by the gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say no officers were injured during the incident.

No further information was immediately available.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

How to watch ABC15 on Roku, Amazon Fire, Apple TV and Android TV