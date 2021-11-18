Man ramming pole, police vehicle shot by Peoria officers

PEORIA, AZ — Peoria officers were involved in a shooting early Thursday morning, leaving a man with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say they tried to stop a vehicle in Peoria for an undisclosed reason, but the driver failed to yield, and eventually, officers stopped pursuing the driver.

About 20 minutes later, officers were called to the area of 75th and Peoria avenues where the same driver was seen intentionally ramming his vehicle into a pole.

When officers arrived at the scene, the driver rammed a police vehicle, leading to the shooting involving an officer.

The driver was struck by the gunfire and suffered non-life-threatening injuries. He was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police say no officers were injured during the incident.

No further information was immediately available.