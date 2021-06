PEORIA, AZ — A man has been taken to a hospital after getting hit by a school bus in Peoria Thursday morning.

Peoria police say at about 9:00 a.m. a man was crossing the street near 107th Avenue and Happy Valley Road when he was struck.

He was taken to a hospital with life-threatening injuries, police said. His name hasn't been released.

Police said there were children on the bus at the time of the crash. It is unclear if any of them were injured.

An investigation remains ongoing.