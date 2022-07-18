Man found dead, pulled from Lake Pleasant Monday

PEORIA, AZ — The Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says the body of an adult male was pulled from Lake Pleasant Monday afternoon.

MCSO says the body was found around noon near Castle Creek Cove.

The identity of the man has not been released. MCSO has not clarified if this is the same man that went underwater Saturday and didn't resurface.

The person in Saturday's incident was not wearing a life jacket and reportedly jumped in the water to try to cool off before he was reported missing, according to MCSO.

More details on this incident are expected to be released Tuesday.