Friends remember brothers who died in Lake Pleasant canoe accident

PEORIA, AZ — Community members are remembering two young brothers who passed away over the weekend in a canoe accident at Lake Pleasant. They've left an impact on so many lives, including the Saycon family.

"As a mom, my soul cries, it cringes for her because I could not imagine losing not one but both of my babies," said Yolonda Saycon, a family friend.

22-year-old Arimus Nazareth and 14-year-old Apolo passed away after the canoe they were in overturned at the lake during windy conditions.

Officials say their deaths were caused by complications of hypothermia.

Close friends of their mother are now hoping to honor the boys.

"They were just filled with so much happiness, just so much greatness. They were going to do amazing things in this world. They were going to share so much, so much of their joy," said Saycon.

Their son, Judeo, was best friends with Apolo since the 2nd grade.

"He could make anybody laugh, even during the darkest and most horrible times," said Judeo Saycon, best friend of Apolo.

The young boys were connected by their common love for video games.

"We were bonded by laughter and joy of the same thing, and we consider each other as brothers," said Judeo.

The boys were inseparable and were looking forward to going to high school together. The Saycon family even took Apolo along on many of their trips. Now, they are wanting to help his mother during this difficult time.

"Whatever helps because you brought my son into your home and treated him like he was your child...as Apolo was to us when he was with us," says Khanly Saycon, a family friend.

Apolo's older brother, Arimus, was someone he looked up to. Friends say he went into the military after high school and was engaged.

"That was his role model; that was his hero," says Saycon.

The Saycon family is also planning a vigil for the brothers, hoping to get approval to hold it at Royal Palm Middle School where Apolo attended.