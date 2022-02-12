Two dead after drowning at Lake Pleasant

PEORIA, AZ — Two people are dead after a drowning incident at Lake Pleasant Saturday morning.

Emergency crews were called to the Pleasant Harbor Marina/Waddell Dam area on the south end of the lake after deputies learned three men in a canoe had overturned in the water.

Crews located two people who were pronounced dead at the scene. A third person was also found with non-life-threatening injuries, Maricopa County Sheriff's Office says.

It's not known what caused the canoers to overturn in the water. No further information has been released.

