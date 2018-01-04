Friends organize fundraiser after north Peoria boy dies unexpectedly

PEORIA - A north Peoria boy diagnosed with strep throat on Christmas Eve died just hours later on Christmas morning.

Five-year-old Declan Presmyk had a genetic disorder called Cornelia de Lange Syndrome. He was taken to urgent care on Dec. 24 and diagnosed with strep throat.

A family friend tells us he died in his sleep shortly after.

"He was just a really neat kid," said family friend Michelle Uccello. "He was the center of attention in their family. The family was expecting to have Christmas morning as usual and it just became a real tragedy."

Uccello and her family are now organizing a fundraiser called Dollars for Declan. They've placed collection containers at Glendale and Peoria-area businesses to help his family pay for his funeral.

"Because of his condition, he was not insured. If you have CDLS you cannot have life insurance," said Uccello.

A Gofundme page has been set up for donations.

Declan will be laid to rest Saturday.