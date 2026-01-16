Two students, one adult hospitalized after school bus crash near 87th Ave and Cactus Rd

PEORIA, AZ — Two students and an adult are in a hospital after a crash involving two school buses in Peoria.

At around 2 p.m. Friday, Peoria Fire crews were called to a crash near 83rd Avenue and Sweetwater, north of Cactus Road.

Peoria police say a total of 90 students were on the two buses.

Video from the scene shows a Valley Del Sol school bus with damage to the front end of one bus.

Multiple children were seen sitting outside the bus.

It's unclear the severity of the student's injuries.

The cause of the crash is under investigation.

Police say 83rd and Sweetwater avenues are both closed while the investigation is underway.

This is a developing story. Stay with abc15.com for the latest updates.