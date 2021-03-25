City of Peoria decorates utility boxes with art

PEORIA, AZ — The city of Peoria is adding vibrant colors and creativity to popular intersections.

In October, residents of all ages were asked to submit original artwork that could be displayed on utility boxes across the city.

About 100 residents submitted pieces of art, and with the help of the Peoria Arts Commission, 10 winners were chosen.

One of the winners is Kesmine Hickman, a 22-year-old Peoria resident who is passionate about art.

"What I like most about creating artwork is just the inspiration and the positivity," Hickman said. "I think that art is something that everybody can connect to emotionally and just have a positive experience through."

Hickman's art, inspired by Arizona's desert scenery, is at the intersection of 75th and Peoria avenues.

To learn more about the competition and the winners, click here.