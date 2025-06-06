Watch Now
NewsWest Valley NewsPeoria News

Actions

A man is hospitalized after a shooting involving Peoria PD near Thunderbird Rd and Loop 101

Watch the latest ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix headlines any time.
Latest headlines from ABC15 Arizona in Phoenix
87th Avenue and Pershing Avenue OIS PEORIA
Posted
and last updated

PEORIA, AZ — A shooting involving police officers is under investigation in Peoria.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near 87th and Pershing avenues, in the area of Thunderbird Road and Loop 101.

Peoria Police officials say a man has been taken to a hospital regarding the incident.

The officer involved was not injured and there is no threat to the community.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been provided.

ABC15 is working to get more details and will update this story when they become available.

Latest from ABC15:

 

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

We're here to listen