A man is hospitalized after a shooting involving Peoria PD near Thunderbird Rd and Loop 101

PEORIA, AZ — A shooting involving police officers is under investigation in Peoria.

The shooting happened around 7 p.m. Thursday near 87th and Pershing avenues, in the area of Thunderbird Road and Loop 101.

Peoria Police officials say a man has been taken to a hospital regarding the incident.

The officer involved was not injured and there is no threat to the community.

Details on what led up to the shooting have not been provided.

