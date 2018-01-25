'Church in a box' stolen in Peoria

John Genovese
5:06 AM, Jan 25, 2018
1 hour ago
peoria | west valley

Pastor John Ehlers says some of the items are irreplaceable.

PEORIA, AZ - Police are searching for whoever stole a "church in a box" in Peoria.

"You feel violated," said Pastor John Ehlers of Cross of Glory Lutheran Church. 

Surveillance video shows what appears to be a white pickup truck scouting the property, 10111 E. Jomax Rd., around 3 a.m. Tuesday. A few hours later, the truck returned and was seen driving away with the church's 16-foot trailer. 

Ehlers said it contained everything needed for service -- banners, a pulpit and baptismal font -- for the church's second site at Lake Pleasant Elementary School. He estimates the value at $40,000. 

“It’s hard to function without it because, when you’re worshipping in a school — in a gymnasium, you have to bring everything in,” he said. 

Ehlers said service will continue in some form at Lake Pleasant Elementary. 

“They can’t take God’s word from you," he said. 

Ehlers said the trailer has a dent on the back, near the left side. 

Anyone with information on the theft is being urged to call Peoria police. 

